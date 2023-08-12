59 minutes ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming GFA Presidential election.

Afriyie submitted his nomination on Friday, August 11, 2023, with the aim of revitalizing Ghana's football landscape, which he believes has deteriorated during the tenure of the incumbent President, Kurt Okraku.

Afriyie expressed his concern about the state of football in the country under Okraku's leadership over the past four years.

He highlighted the decline in various aspects of Ghanaian football and emphasized his commitment to rescuing and rejuvenating the sport.

Speaking after filing his nomination at the GFA Secretariat, Afriyie stated, "The first step is to rescue our football. If the sporting public, if the clubs are satisfied with our football, then I don't need to contest. If Ghanaians, football club administrators, if people who spend their money to run football are satisfied with the position of our football currently, then I don't need to rescue Ghana football."

Afriyie further emphasized that the decline in Ghanaian football is evident, citing examples such as empty stadiums even when major teams like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak offered free entry.

He also questioned the improvement in the performance of national teams during the past four years.

As Afriyie prepares for the GFA Presidential election, he is expected to face strong competition from incumbent President Kurt Okraku, who is also seeking re-election.

The upcoming election promises to be a significant event in shaping the future direction of Ghanaian football leadership.