2 hours ago

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has publicly criticized the incumbent GFA President, Kurt Okraku, accusing him of prioritizing his own club, Dreams FC, and benefiting financially from key positions within the organization.

Afriyie expressed concerns that Kurt Okraku has appointed individuals from Dreams FC to important roles within the GFA, resulting in lucrative financial gains when national teams like the Black Stars are on assignments.

He raised questions about the potential conflict of interest and fairness in resource distribution, particularly highlighting the financial opportunities that Dreams FC members could reap if their players participate in major tournaments like the World Cup.

“If three of his team members make it to the World Cup and each gets $100,000, how much are they making? What about Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and other clubs?”

Afriyie also questioned whether other prominent clubs, such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, receive similar benefits under Okraku's leadership.

He continued, “You are made to believe Kurt Okraku is making wealth for all. It is a good thing, but the truth is he is making wealth for Dreams FC. Shine your eyes,” Afriyie asserted.

The former GFA Vice President stressed the need for transparency, fairness, and equitable distribution of resources among all participating clubs in Ghanaian football.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding any perception of bias or favoritism that could impact the overall integrity of the sport.

In response to these criticisms, Kurt Okraku, the incumbent GFA President, officially declared his candidacy for a second term in the upcoming GFA elections.

Both Afriyie and Okraku have submitted their nominations for the GFA presidency, with the Elective Congress scheduled to take place on September 27 in Tamale.

Afriyie's remarks shed light on the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding governance, transparency, and financial practices within the GFA, as the organization prepares for its upcoming elections.