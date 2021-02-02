1 hour ago

Former Ghana FA vice President, George Afriyie has transferred two players from his Division One League club Okyeman Planners to Turkish side Yeni Malatayaspor on transfer deadline day.

The two players from Okyeman Planners who have secured the move to Turkey are Philip Gameli and Osman Haqi.

Many players across the globe secured moves to Europe on transfer deadline day on 1st February, 2021 with George Afriyie closing deals for his proteges.

"On a transfer deadline I have been able to pull through the transfer of Philip Awuku Gameli and Osman Haqi from Okyeman Planners to Turkish Super league Club Yeni Malatyaspor. Congrats Boys, Go make yourselves and your family proud," Afriyie said.

He was among five persons who contested for the Ghana FA presidency in October 2019 but ultimately lost to eventual winner Kurt Okraku.