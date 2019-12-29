1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, George Nenyi Andah has been named the Humanitarian MP of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Leadership Awards held on Saturday at the Accra City Hotel.

The Deputy Communications Minister also recognised on the night as the MP of the Year.

The annual event which was instituted in 2012, was to celebrate the most outstanding and exemplary leaders who have championed the development of Ghana and beyond.

Mr Andah is well known for philanthropic work and helping his constituents most especially, the vulnerable in society.

Over a hundred brilliant but needy students who would have dropped out of school, have through him, had scholarships to further their education.

Healthcare delivery has also been improved in the Awutu Senya West thanks to the Deputy Communications Minister.

Mr. Andah facilitated the upgrade of the Bawjiase Clinic to a polyclinic and the posting of a permanent resident medical doctor to the area.

Over 4,000 individuals have also benefited from his medical outreach.

The awards were received on the MP's behalf by the Awutu Senya West Constituency Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party.

This year's award was on the theme: “The Leadership Future of the Ghanaian and the African Youth.”