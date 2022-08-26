1 hour ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has left his role as the U-23 coach of English Premier League side Aston Villa.

He says that his decision to depart the club is to allow him to concentrate on his role as the assistant coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In March this year, George Boateng was appointed as an assistant coach of the Black Stars to help head coach Otto Addo while Masuad Didi Dramani as an assistant coach with Chris Hughton made technical director as Ghana defeated Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Leaving Aston Villa after 3 wonderful seasons was not an easy decision but having the opportunity to coach my country at the World Cup was too good to turn down. I have learned so much and I’m grateful for the time spent at this beautiful, amazing club. I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their wonderful support and I wish the club every success in the future. As for now I will concentrate on my role as the Assistant Coach of Ghana 🇬🇭 ahead of the World Cup," the former Holland midfielder posted on Instagram page.

Boateng holds a UEFA PRO License and has coached Blackburn Rovers U-13, Aston Villa U-18 and U-23.