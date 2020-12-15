2 hours ago

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, George Mensah Britton have clarified that his comments about MzVee’s weak comeback were made frankly to make her work harder.

Some few months ago, MzVee reacted in a furious manner concerning comments made by George Mensah Britton regarding her comeback after exiting Richie’s Lynx Entertainment.

George Mensah Britton insists his comments were devoid of malice and that he only sort to reflect the truth which might be bitter but worthy to help MzVee bring out her best.

“We’re not sycophants in this country, we have to say it as it irrespective of how you feel about it. I have been in this industry for a long time and I know what goes on.

“I realised that since MzVee came her efforts are not making much progress as compared to when she was with Lynx Entertainment,” George Britton said on Kastle Entertainment Show.

Talking to host Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast, George Britton said after MzVee’s comeback she has released about five songs with videos but none is making waves across the country.

“But if I make this candid assessment and you come and attack me then who stands to lose. Ask yourself this question that since MzVee made her comeback she’s released about four or five songs with videos but I don’t think when I ask you to mention even one of the songs, you’d be able to do so.

He concluded “I didn’t say anything bad to dampen my sister’s spirit but what I see from afar and say is to help her work harder. But nowadays when you express your opinion on an issue then it seems you hate the person you spoke about.”