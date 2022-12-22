3 hours ago

National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress George Opare Addo has outrightly dismissed allegations of seeking and taking sponsorships from ruling party officials.

According to him, persons peddling those claims are aware of the relationships and history he has with some of the NPP figures hence the claims being made.

He revealed he has known Henry Nana Boakye since their basic school level in Accra. He also knew Kingsley Agyeman from Secondary School and the University of Ghana along with Sammi Awuku, the National Lotteries Authority boss.

“What money does Kingsley have to give me some? Aah, Kingsley?” Opare Addo said referring to the Scholarship Secretariat Boss who allegedly sponsors Opare Addo according to Vlogger Kevin Taylor.

Opare Addo Pablo says there is no truth in the allegation.

Opare Addo also revealed he fell out with Nana B, NPP National Organizer because of Sammy Gyamfi.

“Me and Nana B were go way back. But When Nana B slapped Sammy Gyamfi, you remember, oh yes, he slapped him, I held a press conference and condemned him calling for his head” Opare Addo Pablo said.

According to him, since then his relationship with Nana B has deteriorated.