2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has disclosed that he has awarded actor and broadcaster, George Quaye, a contract of two million dollars.

Speaking at a conference dubbed, ‘McDan Youth Connect - Impacting Youth Development with Entrepreneurship’ held at the University of Education, Winneba, McDan praised George Quaye for achieving more in life after making a name for himself.

“I’m here with Aboagye. Aboagye you saw in ‘Taxi Driver’ just won a contract from me – about two million dollars.

“You saw him in ‘Taxi Driver’ like he was joking [in ‘Taxi Driver] but Aboagye had a purpose. Today, he is sitting here in a suit. Everybody has something special in him,” McDan noted.

In his address during the programme, he encouraged the youth to crave distinctiveness by taking calculated steps in life.

Although Mr McKorley has announced giving George Quaye a two-million-dollar contract, it is currently unknown to the public the kind of contract he won and how he tends to use the money.

George Quaye is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for ImageBureau, an event organising firm. The company organised the Asafotufiam Concert in Ada, an event which was financed by McDan.