Georgina Aoyem Ayisha of Pearlpia Ladies has been crowned as the NASCO Women's Premier League player of the month for March.

Georgina put up outstanding performances by scoring 2 goals in three games as she won the NASCO player of the match award twice in the month of March.

She beats off competition from Police Ladies' Jane Ayieyam, Jennifer Mensah Agyei of Soccer Intellectuals and Faiza Seidu of Northern Ladies.

She will take home a 32-inch NASCO Television set, a trophy as well as cash prize from title sponsors Malta Guinness.