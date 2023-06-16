3 hours ago

Rot-Weiss Essen have completed the signing of Aaron Frimpong Manu, a German-born Ghanaian centre-back, on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old defender joins the Bundesliga 3 side as a free agent after his previous spell with Rot-Weiß Erfurt in the Regionalliga came to an end.

Standing at an imposing height of 1.94 meters, Manu brings his defensive prowess to Rot-Weiss Essen. He played a key role for Rot-Weiß Erfurt in the last regional league season, featuring in 30 league games, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

In an official statement, Rot-Weiss Essen expressed their delight in securing the services of the talented defender, stating, "Aaron Manu is now wearing the Rot-Weiss Essen jersey. The 1.94-meter tall central defender last played for FC Rot-Weiss Erfurt, with whom he finished third in the last regional league season, and is now signing a contract at Hafenstrasse until 2025."

Despite being born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Manu has yet to represent either country at the international level.

However, as a Ghanaian descent player, he remains eligible to represent Ghana in the future. With his move to Rot-Weiss Essen, Manu aims to continue his development and make an impact in the German football scene.