20 minutes ago

German second-tier team SC Paderborn 07 has secured the services of talented Ghanaian teenager Ilyas Ansah by awarding him his first professional contract ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

The 18-year-old forward has showcased his impressive skills and abilities while representing the club's U19 and U21 youth teams since joining from Sportfreunde Siegen as a free transfer in 2022.

Sporting director Benjamin Weber expressed his delight in retaining Ansah, recognizing him as a highly sought-after talent in Germany.

"Ilyas is one of the most sought-after talents in Germany in his position. We are therefore very pleased that he sees his future path in Paderborn. We will continue to nurture his development carefully," Weber stated on the club's official website.

During the U19-Bundesliga West 22/23 season, Ansah made 12 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist for SC Paderborn.

Although born in Germany, Ansah remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level. His signing marks an exciting milestone in his career as he embarks on his professional journey with SC Paderborn 07.