17 minutes ago

LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 23: Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via Getty Images)

Jerome Boateng, one of Germany’s most decorated defenders, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

The former Bayern Munich stalwart and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner made the announcement via a heartfelt video message on social media, stating:

“Football has given me a lot, but now it’s time to move on. Not because I have to, but because I’m ready. I’m grateful for everything—for the teams, the fans, the people who carried me”.

Boateng’s career spanned nearly two decades, beginning at Hertha Berlin before stints at Hamburg, Manchester City, and a defining decade at Bayern Munich. His honours include:



9 Bundesliga titles



2 UEFA Champions League trophies (2013, 2020)



2014 FIFA World Cup, where he started all seven matches for Germany

He made 76 appearances for the German national team between 2009 and 2018, forming a formidable partnership with Mats Hummels during their World Cup triumph in Brazil.

Boateng’s final years saw him play for Olympique Lyonnais, Salernitana, and Austrian side LASK Linz, where his contract was terminated by mutual consent last month. His retirement follows a period of reflection and personal challenges, but his legacy remains firmly intact.

Boateng leaves the game as one of the most influential German defenders of his generation. His blend of physicality, tactical intelligence, and ball-playing ability helped redefine the centre-back role in modern football.