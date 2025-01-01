2 years ago

STUTTGART, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Referee Daniel Siebert in action during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt at Mercedes-Benz Arena on September 17, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Daniel Siebert from Germany has been appointed to officiate the Group H clash between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub stadium on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The 38-year-old Berlin born referee who is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee started referring in 2005 and received his FIFA badge in 2015. Siebert is currently rated as one of the best referees in the German Bundesliga.

He will be assisted by compatriots Seidel Jan (Assistant I) and Foltyn Rafael (Assistant II) while Yamashita Yoshimi serves as the 4th Referee.

Other Officials include:

Marinescu Vasile Romania – Reserve Assistant Referee

Dankert Bastian – Germany – Video Assistant Referee

Van Boekel Pol – The Netherlands – Assistant VAR

Carbone Ciro -Italy – Offside VAR

Valeri Paolo – Italy – Support VAR

Giallantini Alessandro – Italy - Standby Assistant VAR