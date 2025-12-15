2 days ago

The Black Stars will face Germany in a high-profile international friendly on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Stuttgart, as part of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

Addo’s Reunion in Germany

Head coach Otto Addo, who spent his entire playing career in Germany and later honed his coaching skills at Hamburger SV and Borussia Dortmund, described the fixture as a special opportunity. Addo emphasized the importance of testing his side against elite opposition:

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. Germany are a good side, and we can’t wait to face them in Stuttgart.”

Nagelsmann’s Perspective

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also welcomed the clash, noting Ghana’s dynamic style:

“We are very much looking forward to the clash with Otto’s team. Their strong transition play can give us a taste of what to expect in the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast.”

Ghana’s World Cup Path

Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup after topping Group I with 25 points. Drawn into Group L, the Black Stars will face:

• Panama (June 17, Toronto)

• England (June 23, Boston)

• Croatia (June 27, Philadelphia)

This will be Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance, with their best run coming in 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Past Meetings with Germany

• 1993 Friendly – Germany won 6-1.

• 2010 World Cup (South Africa) – Germany edged Ghana 1-0 in the group stage.

• 2014 World Cup (Brazil) – The sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Match Details

• Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

• Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

• Kick-off: 20:45 GMT

This friendly not only rekindles a historic rivalry but also offers Ghana a vital test against one of football’s giants, sharpening their readiness for Group L battles against England and Croatia.