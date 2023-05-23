1 hour ago

Accra Lions, a prominent Ghanaian top-tier club, has welcomed German football legend Lothar Matthäus as a new stakeholder.

The ownership group of Accra Lions now includes Matthäus, along with Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig.

Expressing his delight after the official unveiling, Matthäus shared his excitement about partnering with the ambitious Ghana Premier League outfit.

During his visit to Accra Lions, he was pleasantly surprised by the team's professionalism and their dedication to training.

In his remarks, Matthäus emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort, stating, "We have to show that we are a family and that we have to fight together."

Lothar Matthäus, who represented Germany 150 times, boasts an impressive football career.

He achieved great success during his time at Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and was crowned with prestigious accolades such as the Ballon D'or and FIFA World Player of the Year Award in 1990.

Matthäus played a pivotal role in West Germany's triumphant campaign at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Recognized as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Matthäus was renowned for his exceptional passing abilities, tactical awareness, well-timed tackles, and powerful shooting.

His addition to the ownership group of Accra Lions brings a wealth of experience and expertise, further elevating the club's potential for success.

With the inclusion of Lothar Matthäus in their ranks, Accra Lions aims to leverage his knowledge and guidance to propel the club to new heights.

Football enthusiasts will be eagerly following this partnership and its impact on the growth and development of the Ghanaian football scene.