3 hours ago

Legal educationist and founder of MountCrest University College, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has called for the formal retirement of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from the Supreme Court, following her removal as Chief Justice.

Speaking at the 8th Congregation of MountCrest University College on Saturday, September 20, Ansa-Asare urged that Justice Torkornoo be officially retired from the bench to ensure she receives her full entitlements and benefits.

“My advice is that the former Chief Justice be formally retired as a justice of the Supreme Court so that she can take a hard-earned entitlement,” he said.

He further noted that Justice Torkornoo was asked to respond to petitions strictly in her capacity as Chief Justice, not as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

He expressed concern that in handling the matter, legal authorities may have focused solely on common law principles while neglecting considerations of equity.

“She was invited to answer petitions for her removal as Chief Justice, not as justice of the Supreme Court, and in that I think that we administered common law rules oblivious of equitable principles."

“Our law concerns not only on common law rules but also on equitable principles," he added.