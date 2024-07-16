3 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year senior high students for the 2024/25 academic year are expected to commence classes on Friday, September 27.

School heads and parents are urged to take note and ensure their wards are well-prepared for the new academic term.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, July 16, GES also indicated that the students will conclude their first semester and vacate on December 6.

The statement clarified that all other activities and programs scheduled for the semester will proceed as planned without any changes.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform all heads of Senior High/Senior High Technical Schools that the re-opening date for 1st year students of the 2024/2025 academic year,” the statement said.

