2 hours ago

The Director-General of Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, last Friday, 10th February, visited the bereaved families of the eight (8) pupils who met their untimely death while crossing from Atigagorme to attend school at Wayokope in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region.

During his visit, he donated hundred (100) life jackets and learning materials to the community.

After inspecting a piece of land donated by the community to be used for the construction of a school, Dr Nkansah disclosed that the Government will construct a school in the island community within the shortest possible time.

However, he explained that the donation of the life jackets was an interim safety and security measure for the school children and teachers.

Dr Nkansah also comforted the twelve (12) surviving pupils who were among the twenty (20) children who were on the boat when the incident occurred and assured them of the continuous support of GES to ensure they are safe and secure as they continue to pursue their studies.

Source: citifmonline