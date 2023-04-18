1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has interdicted Mr. Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School with immediate effect over alleged illegal fees collection in the school.

This was contained in a statement issued by the GES on Tuesday, April 18.

He has been asked to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

The GES indicated that his interdiction is pending investigation as the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to management.

“Management of Ghana Education Service(GES) has interdicted Mr. Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged collection of illegal fees in the school. Mr. Agbornodze is to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education. The investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management,” the GES said in its statement.

Source: citifmonline