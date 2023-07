5 hours ago

The headmistress of West Africa Senior High School (WASS), Dr Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, has been interdicted for an unauthorised collection of money from students.

The interdiction, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a press statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Dr Mrs Ofori has been asked to hand over the school’s administration to Regional Director of Education pending investigations.

Below is the full statement: