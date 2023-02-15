4 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released school placement for graduates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into Senior High Schools and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) schools across the country.

The Ghana Education Service says candidates can now log onto the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to check their schools.

According to the service, out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement.

372,780 candidates have automatically been placed into various schools.

However, 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their school of choice.

Addressing the media, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah says first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.

The GES Director General further urged the public not to “fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for placement in SHSs.”

Source: citifmonline