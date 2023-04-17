2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sent a delegation on a fact-finding mission to the Ghana Senior High School in Tamale to ascertain the veracity of reports that, toilet cubicles have been converted into an accommodation facility for boys of the institution.

This comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) asked the headmaster and senior housemaster of the school to step aside following a viral video which indicated that students are using converted toilet cubicles as a boys’ dormitory.

The Ghana Education Service’s delegation to the school on Monday morning which was made up of the Deputy Director General of GES, Stephen Kweku Owusu, the Acting Northern Regional Director of Education and others inspected the said Gbanzaba dormitory and the cubicles which were said to be toilet facilities and converted into accommodation.

The Deputy Director General of GES, Stephen Kwaku Owusu speaking to the media said findings of their mission will be made public after the Director General is briefed.

“GES’ management attention was drawn to a video circulating in the media, regarding the management of GHANASCO putting students in a toilet. And we decided that the regional director should come down here to verify the truth of the report. We have received a bit of the report, therefore we decided to come from GES headquarters to find things for ourselves”.

“In a way to corroborate with what is happening in the media or otherwise, that is why I’m here, detailed by the director general of GES to come to the school to find out how the situation is. So that management can make a final decision on this. I will get back to my director and report to him, we will get back to the media on the next line of action,” he said.

Some students have also been speaking to Citi News on the issue.

“The actual fact where they said is toilet is not actually toilet. There’s no feature indicating that it’s a toilet. No one sleeps there,” he stated

Meanwhile, old students of the school have expressed disappointment in the report, insisting that there are enough bed spaces for students in the school.

“We have more than enough space, accommodation for students isn’t a problem at all, let alone to force them to sleep on the floor of the toilet cubicles that were showcased to the whole public,” Alhaji Baba Yakubu, President of the school’s Old Students of Association said.

Source: citifmonline