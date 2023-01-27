2 hours ago

Officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region say they will embark on counselling services for students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute when the school reopens.

The school has been temporarily shut down after the students rioted and destroyed school property.

According to the GES, it will work with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education Training Service to deploy Guidance and Counselling Coordinators to the school to advise students.

39 students have been remanded for their alleged role in the disturbances at the school which led to the destruction of properties.

A five-member committee set up by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has begun investigations into the incident.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Dr William Kwame Amankra Appiah speaking during a Regional Education Performance Review Forum in Kumasi indicated that such interventions will be extended to all Senior High Schools in the region.

Source: citifmonline