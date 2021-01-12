2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says available data suggests that many students have been forced into economic ventures such as galamsey following the closure of schools.

The Deputy Director-General of GES, Anthony Boateng made this known at the launch of the Back to School for Safe Learning Campaign, a project which seeks to sensitise students and teachers on the modalities associated with the reopening of schools.

According to Mr. Boateng, the economic benefits the students have been exposed to have shifted their focus from school.

“The data we gathered following the return of the students so far indicated that some children did not return to school. This is a worrying development and therefore we need the support of all stakeholders to encourage and motivate them to return to school.”

“Some of them have become involved in economic ventures, such as galamsey that have exposed them to money, and asking them to return to school is likely to be a challenge. Some parents are also responsible for this. Some girls have also become pregnant while others have been given out in marriage,” he added.

He indicated that it is for this reason the education service has launched the Back to school for safe learning campaign, to sensitise school dropouts on the need to further their education.

Mr. Boateng also announced that a Regional Advocacy Taskforce has been set up to undertake the sensitisation and public awareness programs in various communities.

“Trained teams of Resource persons who will call Regional Advocacy Taskforce have been set up. Members of the task force include people from various governmental institutions, CSO’s, GES, religious leaders and the media. They have been assigned to all the districts in Ghana.”

Schools at all levels of education are reopening as part of the government’s strategic efforts to ease the COVID-19 induced restrictions on educational activities.

Tertiary students across the country resumed academic activities yesterday, January 11, 2021.

Basic school students from Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) will resume their classroom activities from Friday, January 15, 2021.

Continuing Senior High School (SHS) students will go back to school on January 18, 2021.

However, first-year SHS students are expected to begin school on March 10, 2021.

Source: citifmonline.com