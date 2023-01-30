2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has entreated Ghanaians to be on the lookout for Senior High School(SHS) placements fraud.

The caution is a reaction to growing incidents of guardians being scammed by individuals who promise to secure placement for their wards into their preferred SHS.

In a statement released by GES on Sunday, January 29, 2023, the body vehemently warned guardians against paying money to the aforementioned persons for school placement.

“Management strongly cautions the general public NOT to fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for a place in SHS. Such persons are to be reported immediately to the Police.”

The GES further urged the public to resort to their official social media handles and online portal for enquires and credible information.

“We also advise the general public to beware of fake news portals and instead follow GES official social media handles; Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice), and website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information.”

GES has opened a Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal, the only system used by the institute for placing students into Secondary Schools.