36 minutes ago

Persons who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus face being locked out of any sports stadium in the country from January next year.

The Ghana Health Service has outlined measures to curb the spread of the viral disease and it stipulates that persons who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the stadium to watch football or visit any public place from January next year.

Persons will be asked to produce proof of vaccination before they can enter any public facility to transact business.

According to the presidential advisor for COVID-19, Dr Nsiah Asare persons who fail to get vaccinated will not be allowed into public places including football stadiums.

“I’m entreating everyone to get vaccinated this month to enable everyone to go about his normal duty freely, by doing this, football fans can go to the stadium and watch their football without any restrictions because it will get to a point where people who haven’t been vaccinated can’t go to the stadium”, he told Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM.

“We are allowing everyone to get vaccinated now to allow them to go to the stadium and cheer their teams up’, he stated.