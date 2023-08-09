12 hours ago

The Administrator of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, has successfully participated in a programme in Certified Innovation Professional (CIP), conducted by the Nobel International Business School (NiBS).

He is part of a 16-member batch of the Cohort One of the programme which was launched in March 2023, by the University of Ghana.

The CIP programme organised under the School of Executive Development (SED), targets organisational leaders in private and public institutions.

The President of the University, Professor Kwaku Attuahene-Gima who is ranked number two in the world in the area of innovations in his remarks stated that, the only way around our challenges as a nation is to prioritise creativity and innovation in solving issues.

The acclaimed innovation leader emphasised that, it takes leaders in organisations to innovate to higher heights in order to stay relevant and globally competitive in all sectors of development.

CIPA Executive members inauguration

In a related development, the maiden Certified Innovations Professionals Association (CIPA) was inaugurated and its executive members sworn into office with Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu as its first President.

Dr. Boadu, who is an alumnus of NiBS, in his remarks called on organisational leaders, in private or public institutions to take advantage of programmes offered at the NiBS, to be able to shape their visions and mindsets in keeping organisations afloat in this Internet-led space with all its strengths and weaknesses.

Present at the graduation ceremony were; Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Rev. John Ntim Fordwuor, a Deputy Minister of Education (General Education), faculty members, staff, among others.

Source: GETFUND