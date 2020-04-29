51 minutes ago

The 2004 Year Group of Wesley Girls’ High School has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital, as part of the group’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

The items included gowns, goggles, shoe covers, aprons, N95 masks, infrared thermometers and disinfectants.

The disinfectants were donated by Multi Commerce Limited, producers of Dee Multi Surfaces Sanitiser, other cleaning detergents and soaps.

Presenting the items at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital on behalf of the WGHS 2004 Year Group, Ms. Esther Egyir, said they are to give back to a facility that took care of them whilst in school and hoped that the donation would complement the government’s efforts in this fight.

Present during the donation was the Head of the Obstetrics and Gyaenecology Department, Dr. Sebastien Ken-Amoah, who first expressed his deepest appreciation to the Year Group stating that “The department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology is indeed grateful for this kind donation towards us by the group.

“This will go a long way in the fight against Covid -19. God bless you, and wherever each one took from, may it be replaced a thousandfold,” he added.

Speaking to the media, President of the Year Group, Ms. Beatrice Anowah Brew stated: “When Dr. Neeta Asamoa-Manu, a staff of the Obs and Gynae department and also a member of the WGHS 2004 year group made the appeal to the Year Group, we all pitched in to help.”

“The appeal was also in line with the collective commitment to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3, which targets the reduction/ eradication of maternal mortality, communicable diseases and preventable deaths, amongst others.

“The year group got to work to raise some money to support the cause. As a Year Group, we recognise the added risks Covid-19 pose to both staff and patients, particularly mothers and their babies,” Ms. Brew added.