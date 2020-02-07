56 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has held a successful meeting with the leadership of Match Commissioners on Thursday.

The GFA owes MC’s an amount of 419,880 Ghana Cedis ranging from the 2014/2015 league season till when the current FA leadership took office.

The FA and MC’s leadership agreed to ring-fence the debt and pay it in installments.

The GFA and the Match Commissioners also agreed the fees for per match for the season will be made after every four Matchdays.

The GFA also informed the Match Commissioners about the appointment of the Compliance & Integrity Officer whose job will include identifying acts that might jeopardize the integrity of the game.

The Match Commissioners were also cautioned to avoid any contact with Club Officials before and after matches.

Match Commissioners were also advised to report any action that could affect the integrity of football matches to the Compliance and Integrity Officer.