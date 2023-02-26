2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association joined the football family to pay their last respect to Mark Addo, former Director of Competitions on Saturday.

He was joined by top football administrators including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo Esq.), Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association Kudjo Fianoo and his Vice John Ansah, Ralph Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association , Daniel Agbogah, Chairman, Volta Regional Football Association, Simon Ehomah, Chairman, Western Regional Football Association, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, Director of Communications, Henry Asante Twum and Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

Others included former Vice President George Afriyie, former Division One League Board Chairman Kwame Ntow Fianko (Esq.), Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Yaw Amponsah, Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko Emmanuel Dasoberi and former Vice President Fred Crenstil.

Also at the funeral were President of New Edubiase United Football Club, Yakubu Abdul Salam, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Ackumey, President of Tema United Football Club, Joe Abu Salam, Chairman of the Player Status Committee Alhaji Is-Hak Alhassan, Director of Communications for Medeama SC Patrick Akoto, Black Stars Team Doctor Prince Pambo, Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Club owners and staff of the Ghana Football Association.

Mark Addo who served in different compacities at the Ghana Football Association passed on Monday, January 9, 2023 after battling illness for close to one year. He left behind three children and a wife.

Here are some shots from the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Pantang - a suburb of Accra.