38 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association and KEED Ghana Limited, subsidiary of KGL Group of companies have officially out-doored the Footy Cash Pool bet game.

The launch of the game ties perfectly into the agenda of sports development, particularly Ghana football and also offers an opportunity for Ghanaian football fans to win instant cash.

Speaking at the launch of Footy Cash, Director of KGL Group, Ken Mpare hailed the innovative partnership between the Ghana Football Association and KEED, the Tech Solutions and E-Games Development subsidiary of the KGL Group, and the Ghana Football Association.

“The game promises two main things – Simplicity and The Ease of Winning!”

“We have simplified the pool bet system and placed it on a USSD code, *961# and are almost ready with a web application that delivers more simplicity with even more options for bet lovers to choose from’’ he said.

‘’Customers stand the chance of winning instant cash prizes sent directly into their Mobile Money wallets once matches are resulted and confirmed. With stakes as low as GHS 5, winners can win in excess of GHS 1,000 just by predicting correctly the outcome of matches”

“Footy Cash promises to amplify the local Leagues, primarily the betPawa Premier League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and the Access Bank Division One League, all sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association ”

Business Manager of Footy Cash, Mr. Frederick Abbey, took the time to explain the modalities of the game and reiterated his excitement at the launch of such an innovative product suitable for the Ghanaian Football Fan and bet connoisseurs.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku also hailed this exciting partnership with KEED, and remarked that, “this is part of our overall strategy to bring back the Love for Ghana Football. Our singular agenda for creating wealth not only for the game, but you, our football fans, is on course. Indeed, Money in your pocket, na stadium we go go!

He again added, “Funds from this will go towards infrastructure development for the Betpawa Ghana Premier League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and the Division One League. This means better pitches, better salaries for our players, a more attractive league that Ghanaians can be proud of.

He lastly lauded the KGL Group, led by Executive Chairman Mr. Alex Dadey, and CEO of KEED, Mr. Christian Salamouni for believing in this partnership, in Ghana Football and the Ghanaian game.

About KGL Group

‘At The Forefront of Digitalization’

KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies, with interests in Technology Innovation, Fin-Tech, Logistics, Trade, Property Development, Gaming and Commerce. The parent company commands a network of specialized business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.

KGL Technology Limited - Digital Innovation, Fintech

KGL Capital Limited - Equity, Trade, Finance, Fund Management

KGL Foundation - Social Accountability (CSR Division of Group)

KEED Ghana Limited - Tech Solutions, E-Games Development

Birchfield (Ghana) Limited - Logistics, Property Development

Fuel Automation Ghana Limited - Fuel Ecosystem management