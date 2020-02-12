The Ghana Football Association has announced the yearly breakdown of Sponsors payments expected from the Star Times Television Broadcast Rights Agreement.
The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.
Below is the breakdown:
YEAR 1 – 2019/20 season
Components
Premier League - $700,000
FA Cup - $150,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00
YEAR 2 – 2020/21 season
Components
Premier League - $750,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00
YEAR 3 – 2021/22 season
Components
Premier League - $800,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
YEAR 4 – 2022/23 season
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
YEAR 5 – 2023/24 season
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $250,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00
TOTAL = $5250,000.00
