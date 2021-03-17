1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Asante Kotoko’s match day 16 outstanding Premier League game against Bechem United will be played on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.

The game which was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 25, was postponed after a heavy downpour left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.

Also, the public is hereby informed that the match day 15 tie between King Faisal and Asante Kotoko will be played on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ohene Ameyaw park at Techiman.

Kindly find below the schedule for Match day 17.

We would also like to inform all Premier League clubs that the second window registration would close on the midnight of March 18, 2021 and the second round would commence on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021.