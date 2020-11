30 minutes ago

The Match Officials for Matchweek 1 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.

Below are Officials for Day 1 of the GPL:

DATE: SATURDAY 14TH NOVEMBER 2020 (STARTIMES LIVE)

MATCH: ADUANA STARS VRS HEARTS OF OAK

VENUE: DORMAA AHENKRO

REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI

ASSISTANTS: DAKURA SOGLO AUGUSTINE & THOMAS NGINDIEYE

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: PAUL AYAMBA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG

DATE: SATURDAY 14TH NOVEMBER 2020

MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS BEREKUM CHELSEA (STARTIMES LIVE)

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALONGOULA & GILBERT ADOM MENSAH

4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM G. SENORGBE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND AMENU

DATE: SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER 2020

MATCH: WAFA VRS KING FAISAL `

VENUE: WAFA PARK SOGAKOPE

REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM

ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & ISAAC ASANTE

4TH REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL N. AYEH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

GFA CAMERAMAN: BERNARD AGBODJA

DATE: SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2020

MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS GREAT OLYMPICS

VENUE: AKOON PARK TARKWA

REFEREE: ERIC O. PREMPEH

ASSISTANTS: EMML. DOLAGBANU & ISAAC O. ANTWI

4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABAIDOO MENSAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH

DATE: SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER 2020 (STARTIMES LIVE)

MATCH: ASHANTI GOLD VRS KARELA UNITED

VENUE: LEN CLAY OBUASI

REFEREE: GABRIEL O. ARHIN

ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & MUMUNI FUSEINI

4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS

DATE: SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER 2020

MATCH: DWARFS VRS ELMINA SHARKS

VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR

ASSISTANTS: EMML. DEI & ISAAC NYAMEKYE

4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE

GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL BENTUM

DATE: SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER, 2020

MATCH: LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL VRS BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: DANSOMAN

REFEREE: EMML. TAMPURI

ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & SULEMANA S. DEEN

4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK

MATCH COMMISSIONER: S. ODURO NYARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR

DATE: SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER 2020 (STARTIMES LIVE)

MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VRS ELEVEN WONDERS

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & PASCAL MAWUSI

4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RAYMOND ACKUMEY

DATE: MONDAY 16TH NOVEMBER 2020 (STARTIMES LIVE)

MATCH: INTER ALLIES VRS DREAMS

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: BEN K. SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & FREDERICK DANFUL

4TH REFEREE: KENNY PADI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRED GYAN-MANTE