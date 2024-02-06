6 hours ago

The Competitions department of the Ghana Football Association has announced an updated calender for the second round of the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Premier League.

Matchweek 10 and 11 slated for the weekend of February 16-19 and 23-26, 2024 remain unchanged and will take place as scheduled.

Matchweek 12 and 18 will see major changes in dates to make way for the Black princesses’ participation in the 13th African Games.

As a result of the changes, the season’s final match will also move from the weekend of May 17-18, 2024 to 31st may - 3rd June, 2024.