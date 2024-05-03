5 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially marked September 1, 2024, as the date for the highly anticipated Champion of Champions match, signaling the commencement of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

This prestigious one-off encounter will see the clash between the reigning champions of the 2023-24 Premier League and the triumphant victors of the MTN FA Cup, adhering to the regulations outlined in Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations.

In the spirit of tradition and anticipation, the Champion of Champions match serves as a thrilling curtain-raiser to the new season, setting the stage for an exhilarating journey ahead.

Medeama Sporting Club, the reigning champions of the Premier League, emerged victorious in the previous edition of the Champion of Champions match.

Their triumph over Dreams FC, winners of the MTN FA Cup, culminated in a memorable 2-1 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 3, 2023.

With Jonathan Sowah's decisive brace securing the title for the Mauve and Yellow, Dreams FC managed to find a consolation goal through Agyenim Boateng, adding an extra layer of drama to the encounter.

The Ghana Football Association emphasizes the significance of this official announcement, urging all relevant stakeholders to take note and collaborate in ensuring the seamless organization and execution of this traditional season-opening spectacle.

As anticipation builds and excitement mounts, football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the thrilling clash between titans as the Champion of Champions match heralds the dawn of yet another captivating Premier League season.