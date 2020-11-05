13 minutes ago

Premier League clubs are being reminded that Friday, November 06, 2020 is the deadline for the submission of Team squad list and strips (official and reserve colours).

As usual, the squad list should include the position of the player, team captain and jersey numbers. Clubs should take note that registered jersey numbers would remain unchanged for the season.

The Ghana Football Association has over the past few weeks embarked upon various programmes and events in the lead up to the season.

Referees, Match Commissioners, TMS managers, Venue Media Officers, Club Media Officers and safety and Security officers of clubs have undergone training as part of preparations for the new season.

The Ghana Premier League will kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.