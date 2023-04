19 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce the following assessors for the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The matches are as follows:

1. Dreams vs Legon Cities Assessor - Emmanuella Aglago

2. RTU vs Nsoatreman Assessor - George Manu

3. King Faisal Vs Aduana Assessor - Haruna Ayuba

4. Dwarfs Vs Skyy Assessor - Thomas Nunoo