4 hours ago

The schedule for Matchday 21 and Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League will come on as scheduled with the exception is the game between Champions Asante Kotoko and King Faisal match that has been postponed by GFA due to the unavailability of the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Aside that match, the rest of the fixtures for Matchday 21 and Matchday 22 will go ahead as scheduled.

Find below the full fixtures for Matchday 21 and Matchday 22: