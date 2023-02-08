The second transfer window will officially close after the deadline on 11:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023. All stakeholders are to take note that Registration of players on the Competitions Management System will also end on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 5:00pm. Clubs are informed to take note of the deadlines.
The second transfer window will officially close after the deadline on 11:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.
All stakeholders are to take note that Registration of players on the Competitions Management System will also end on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 5:00pm.
Clubs are informed to take note of the deadlines.
Comments