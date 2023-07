1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce the dates for the start of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League football season.

The competition kicks off on the weekend of Friday, September 15, 2023 to Monday September 18,2023.

Fixtures for the season will be announced in due course.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all clubs and stakeholders of the betPawa Ghana Premier League to take note of the dates.