8 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to unveil Tempo football as the match ball for the Ghana Premier League season for the next three seasons.

Tempo football is a product of Tempo Sports, a football manufacturing company based in Austria, Europe. Tempo football is a FIFA approved match ball provider which is used in about seven countries in Asia as well as other parts of Africa.

The Ghana representative of Tempo Sport, Alhaji Alhassan Haruna Mutala announced the deal on Tuesday, during the launch of the new season in Accra.

Tempo ball is predominantly white with an S-shaped red and black figure decorated around it.

Each club in the Premier League and Division One will have 10 balls for match days and 20 for training.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine League centres.

Newly promoted side Accra Lions will open the 2021/22 Premier League season with a home fixture against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium, Friday night.