17 minutes ago

The second batch of Accreditation cards are ready for distribution to media personnel who applied to be accredited for the GFA's league competitions.

Media Personnel who find their names in the attached list should please pick up their accreditation cards at Communications Department of the GFA from today, Friday November 19 between 10 am - 5pm.

Those who find their names in the list should please come along with ID cards or authority notes from their Heads of Department before their cards will be given to them.

Other media persons who submitted their applications will be duly informed when their cards are ready via the GFA's website.

The GFA however wishes to inform all media personnel that the use of the Accreditation cards will subject to terms and conditions including but not limited to the areas indicated on the card.

Click here for the list: ACCREDITATION PRINTED LIST 2