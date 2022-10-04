46 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo has been appointed as the Director of Legal and Prosecutor.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Quainoo had worked as an Associate at Blay & Associates since 2012.

She was a Legal Assistant & HR Advisor at Diageo (Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd.) from 2009 to 2010. Marian also worked as a Legal Assistant at Birmingham Legal Advice Clinic (BLAC) from 2011-2012.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Information Studies from the University of Ghana and a Graduate Diploma in Law, LLB and Bar Training Course from University of Law, Birmingham, UK. She was called to the Bar in England & Wales in 2012 and to the Ghana Bar in 2014.

Marian Mensah Quainoo is expected to carry out legal research, draft football regulations, provide legal opinions, provide legal assistance to the GFA Prosecutors and GFA Judicial bodies, represent the GFA before judicial bodies and review legal documents for the Ghana Football Association and its Regional Football Associations among others. She assumed office on Monday, September 19, 2022.