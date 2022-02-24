The Assessors and Classification panel of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Referee Assessors for the following Match Day 18 fixtures:
- Aduana FC vs. Karela United
Referee Assessor - Charles Nii Tagoe
- Legon Cities vs. Hearts of Oak
Referee Assessor - Thomas Nunoo
3. Elmina Sharks vs. Accra Lions
Referee Assessor - Joseph McCarthy
Stakeholders are hereby informed that the appointment of Assessors in selected matches will be done regularly in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season as effort is being made to make it a permanent feature from the 2022/23 season as part of the refereeing development system.
