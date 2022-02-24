1 hour ago

The Assessors and Classification panel of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Referee Assessors for the following Match Day 18 fixtures:



Aduana FC vs. Karela United



Legon Cities vs. Hearts of Oak

Referee Assessor - Charles Nii TagoeReferee Assessor - Thomas Nunoo

3. Elmina Sharks vs. Accra Lions

Referee Assessor - Joseph McCarthy

Stakeholders are hereby informed that the appointment of Assessors in selected matches will be done regularly in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season as effort is being made to make it a permanent feature from the 2022/23 season as part of the refereeing development system.