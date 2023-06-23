36 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially granted approval to the new owners of Liberty Professionals FC for a change of name to Hohoe United Football Club. The decision was made in response to a letter submitted by the new owners requesting the name switch.

The GFA has acknowledged the receipt of the letter and the relevant documents from the Registrar General's Department, which include the change of name to Hohoe United Football Club Limited, along with the necessary registration number and tax identification number.

As an incorporated company under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179), Liberty Professionals Football Club has followed the appropriate legal procedures for the name change, as noted by the GFA.

Therefore, the GFA officially approves the change of name from Liberty Professionals Football Club to Hohoe United Football Club Limited, with certain conditions to be met.

It is essential to highlight that all existing documents, rights, and obligations associated with Liberty Professionals Football Club, including any debts or fines owed to the GFA, as well as player registration licenses or fees, will remain valid.

These obligations will continue to be in effect as if they are owed by or under the name of Hohoe United Football Club Limited.

The Ghana Football Association expects Hohoe United Football Club Limited to fulfill all financial and contractual responsibilities previously associated with Liberty Professionals Football Club.

With the approval granted, the new owners are now authorized to operate the club under its new name and ownership structure.