1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals' Carl Reindorf Park has been closed from hosting any Premier League action after the Club Licensing Department of the FA revoked its licence.

The venue until further notice will remain closed, putting Liberty Professionals back in search for a new venue.

The Club Licensing Board acting as the First Instance Body for the Club Licensing Framework, has granted a full licence to West African Football Academy after its mid – season review of recommendations.

Before the start of the Ghana Premier League season, all 18 clubs were granted a conditional license pending the completion of requirements in all five thematic areas of the Club Licensing Process here in, Infrastructure, Sporting, Administrative & Personnel, Finance and Legal.

After a review on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Board has taken a decision to approve WAFA’s application for a FULL License after duly complying with the requirements for all the FIVE thematic areas.

Other clubs who have outstanding recommendations to fulfil in some areas have been communicated to with imposition of fine sanctions for not meeting deadlines.

Meanwhile, Liberty Professional FC is the first club to have its Match Venue License revoked as the Club Licensing Department began the spot – check inspection on Wednesday February 24,2021.

Meanwhile, the Club Licensing Department shall complete the spot – check inspection of match venues on Monday March 8,2021 of which further decisions on the STATUS of LICENCES shall be taken.

Venues to be inspected are as follows;