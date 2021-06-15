1 hour ago

The Club Licensing department of the Ghana Football Association shall on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 open applications from all prospective CAF inter club participants for the next CAF calendar season.

This is in line with the new directives set out by CAF to get all prospective clubs licensed before June 30, 2021.

Although the champions of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup cannot be determined at the moment, CAF has indicated that all potential winners may apply in order to meet the deadline. This follows last week’s CAF – Member Associations engagement on Club Licensing.

The process is open to all Premier League Clubs and the 32 participants of the MTN FA Cup.

Clubs and stakeholders are to take note that the above engagement is not a qualifying criterion to participate in the CAF Inter-club competitions but a proactive step to ensure that Ghanaian clubs meet the deadline in anticipation of qualification.

The relevant qualifying criteria as enshrined in the GFA Regulations and the latest CAF Country rankings shall be applied in determining qualified clubs at the end of the season.