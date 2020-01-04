1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku has charged all newly appointed national team coaches to instill discipline in their players.

According to the FA chief, Coaches should desist from the practice of the past and to make sure no player takes the honor of wearing the national strip for granted.

Mr. Okraku argued that any coach that is not up to the task does not deserve to handle any of the country’s national teams.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed head coaches and management Committee heads of the various national teams.

The meeting which was held in Accra last Friday was to discuss the targets for all national teams and set objectives for the coaches and their technical teams.