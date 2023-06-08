29 minutes ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has held a meeting with selected coaches in the top tier competitions and national teams to inform them about the plans of the Association towards their professional development. The meeting forms part of a proactive approach by the Ghana Football Association to enhance the skills, knowledge and capacity of coaches in the top tier competitions.

The GFA is committed to investing in coach education, with the aim of improving the local league and the various national teams.

This investment will take the form of capacity building for the selected coaches over a period of one year. Each month, the coaches will undergo training sessions and workshops to enhance their skills and expertise.

Eighteen coaches have been selected from CAF License A, B, and C to undergo this special programme. Some notable names among them are Maxwell Konadu, Dr. Prosper Narth Ogum, Yaw Preko, Ibrahim Tanko, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, Michael Osei, Baba Mallam Nuhu, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu-Mintah and Samuel Boadu.

During the meeting, President Simeon-Okraku outlined the details of the capacity building project. The focus of the initiative will be to enhance the technical and tactical knowledge of the coaches. They will be trained in modern coaching techniques and strategies, leadership development, sports psychology, and effective communication skills. The goal is to develop well-rounded coaches who can effectively shape the future stars of the Ghanaian game.

Executive Council Member Nana Sarfo Oduro, Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton, Director of National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante and Technical Director Bernhard Lippert shared a few words with the Coaches.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his desire, along with the Executive Council members, to improve the game of football in the country. He encouraged the selected coaches to fully commit themselves to this cause and contribute to the improvement of the game.

The project will kick off with the UEFA Assist Coaching course, which will be held at Alisa Hotel from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16, 2023.

The training seminar will be led by UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry, with the support of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

This capacity building project signifies the GFA's commitment to advancing Ghanaian football by equipping coaches with the necessary skills and knowledge to elevate the game at all levels.